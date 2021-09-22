CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Amazon Saves The Jungle, Evergrande and Stablecoins

By Vestact http://www.vestact.com/
investing.com
 5 days ago

US markets bounced back yesterday after a tumultuous start to the week. Traders seem unsure about the wider impact of the Evergrande debt default saga, and are trying to decide whether to sell or hold risky assets. To be honest, business failures are just a fact of life and Evergrande had been on "life support" for a while.

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Nike Tapers, Pokemon Company Weathered the Pandemic

US markets closed higher on Friday, clinching weekly gains despite the anxiety induced by near-bankrupt Chinese property developer Evergrande. The S&P500 and Nasdaq rose 0.5% and 0.02% respectively for the week, breaking a three-week losing streak. In company news, Nike (NYSE: NKE ) closed down 6.3% after citing supply-chain disruptions...
MARKETS
investing.com

Investing $1,500 in These 3 Stocks Would Be a Smart Move

Because concerns related to the potential collapse of China’s real estate developer Evergrande Group appear to be fading on the hope that China will not allow the complete failure of the key company, the major stock market indices rebounded after a turbulent week. This, along with positive investor sentiment surrounding continued monetary policy support, should keep the market upbeat in the near term. So, we think it could be worth betting on market-beating stocks TransGlobe Energy (TGA), Educational Development (EDUC), and Friedman Industries (FRD) because of their solid fundamentals. Read on.The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures inched slightly higher today as investors remain optimistic about the continued economic recovery as COVID-19 cases decline in the United States. Moreover, the Federal Reserve’s recent indication of no immediate removal of monetary stimulus has boosted investors’ confidence.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – September 27th – China Bans Cryptos, Huobi to Stop Servicing Chinese Users, Cardano Summit 2021, Kiyosaki Predicts Bitcoin Crash, and Slovenia to Be First Country to Launch NFTs

China Drops the Bomb on Cryptos, Huobi to Stop Servicing Chinese Users, and Experts Worry About the U.S. Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Bitcoin, Gold Crash, Hints at a Safe-Haven. China Drops the Bomb on Cryptos, Huobi to Stop Servicing Chinese Users, and Experts Worry About the U.S. China’s bad touch on...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

Seeking out the safety of solid consumer goods companies is a prudent move for uncertain times. One travel industry leader has what it takes to crush the market even in a downturn. A tobacco stock just might light up your portfolio during a market crash. Except for one or two...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Beijing unlikely to save Evergrande, report says

Evergrande, the massive Chinese real estate developer that rattled the US market on Monday after reports that it is struggling to avoid defaulting on $89 billion in debt, is unlikely to benefit from a Beijing bailout, according to a report. S&P Global Ratings, the credit rating agency, said in a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Rand
HackerNoon

DeFi and the Rise of Stablecoins

Stablecoins are designed to have low volatility and work because of their reserve mechanism. For every USDT issued, the Tether Foundation keeps $1 equivalent in reserve. Tether (USDT) started to take off when Bitcoin's price began to rise in 2017, and Tether generated 1M for the first time in January 2016. Today, Tether has a trading volume of about $120 billion per day, which is more than half of Bitcoin's trading volume. The rise of stablecoins is surprising because the entire crypto market is fueled by speculative investment.
MARKETS
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Mixed, Hurt by Bond Yield Rise; Dow up 190 Pts, Nasdaq Down

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened mostly lower on Monday, as a rise in bond yields - driven by a combination of concerns around U.S. fiscal and monetary policy - weighed on most equity valuations. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose 3 basis points to touch 1.50% for the first...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

PSEG boosts dividend, sets $500 million stock buyback

PSEG said Monday it'll increase its annual dividend by 12 cents a share to $2.16 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2022 and buy back $500 million in stock after it closes the $1.9 billion sale of its Fossil unit to ArcLight Capital Partner LLC, as announced in August. The Newark, N.J.-based power company said it will increase its 2021 to 2025 utility capital spending program by $1 billion to $14 billion to $16 billion. The company said it expects 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, exclusive of results from Fossil. PSEG continues to expect full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.50 to $3.65 per share. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $3.55 a share in 2021 and $3.46 a share in 2022, according to data from FactSet. PSEG shares have risen 4% this year, compared to an increase of 18.6% by the S&P 500 .
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
DraftKings
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE edges higher, EUR steady after German Election

Rolls-Royce surges after contract win, asset disposal. Energy names higher as Brent heads towards $80/barrel. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday but finished off of best levels as US markets were mixed in early trade. Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) was the best performing stock in the blue-chip index, surging...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) to report a quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $47.16 million after the closing bell. Aurora Cannabis shares dropped 3.3% to close at $5.95 on Friday. The Middleby...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Slips as Tech Stumble Offsets Surge in Energy, Financials

Investing.com – The S&P 500 slipped Monday, as gains in cyclical sectors including energy and financials were kept in check by a weakness in tech stocks amid pressure from surging Treasury yields. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.30%, or 104 points, the Nasdaq was...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks rose last week following two consecutive down weeks. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained over 0.5% and are higher by 14% and 19% on the year, respectively. Several fresh earnings reports are on tap over the next few trading days. Let's take...
STOCKS
investing.com

Funds exposed to China Evergrande stocks and bonds

(Reuters) - Sharp falls in the stocks and bonds of China Evergrande Group have raised the spectre of losses for global asset managers with exposure to the embattled property developer. The below graphics show the exposure of asset managers to the Chinese firms stocks and bonds and how they have...
MARKETS
Money Morning

10 Stocks to Cash In on This Week’s Market Rebound

The market's not done with Evergrande. Last Monday, traders were afraid Evergrande would miss a bond payment, and then on Friday, it actually missed the payment. I wasn't really surprised at the rough ride. My Money Calendar told me ahead of time that this past week is almost always the most volatile, rough week in September.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy