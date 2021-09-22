Amazon Saves The Jungle, Evergrande and Stablecoins

Because concerns related to the potential collapse of China’s real estate developer Evergrande Group appear to be fading on the hope that China will not allow the complete failure of the key company, the major stock market indices rebounded after a turbulent week. This, along with positive investor sentiment surrounding continued monetary policy support, should keep the market upbeat in the near term. So, we think it could be worth betting on market-beating stocks TransGlobe Energy (TGA), Educational Development (EDUC), and Friedman Industries (FRD) because of their solid fundamentals. Read on.The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures inched slightly higher today as investors remain optimistic about the continued economic recovery as COVID-19 cases decline in the United States. Moreover, the Federal Reserve’s recent indication of no immediate removal of monetary stimulus has boosted investors’ confidence.
