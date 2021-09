The Ryder Cup will get under way in Wisconsin, USA on 24 September after being delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.Team Europe are the current holders after they defeated America 17.5 points to 10.5 in 2018, and USA, led by Steve Stricker, will be determined to get a win on home turf.Europe’s captain Padraig Harrington is skippering the side launching their defence and he got to choose three wildcards to add to his team. The shock omission was Justin Rose, and Harrington has explained why he didn’t pick the Englishman.“It was incredibly difficult with JR. Clearly he was...

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO