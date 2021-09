In today’s Amazon Finds we’ve found the coolest stuff for taking your game up a notch with friends and family. We begin with a must-have for tailgating. This portable canopy will shield you from the sweltering rays or the afternoon showers. It’s a universal awning that attaches to your vehicle for the perfect picnic. The material is uv50, durable with a three-tier waterproof design that comes with the pipes and stakes you need. The only thing that will be blown away are your guests! Choose your color and size for $129 on Amazon. This portable power station is what you need to keep all your devices charged. Maybe even your tv so you don’t miss a play. It’s equipped with a 240 watt lithium-ion battery pack and it weighs only 6 pounds. It also can be powered by solar panels, you can purchase separately. It comes with an ac adapter and a car charging cable. This one was featured as the Best of by Digital Trends. and has a perfect rating of 5 stars on amazon for $199. If you love the tailgate more than the game, this t-shirt is for you. It’s a great football tee for gameday. Choose your size and material for $20. Continue the competition at the tailgate with this cornhole set. It’s an Amazon’s Choice with 4 and a half stars. You get the complete set with a carrying case. It includes 8 regulation 16 ounce all weather bags, in red and blue. We like this rustic design but you can choose from a variety of other wood designs. You’ll love the price of $69 on Amazon!

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO