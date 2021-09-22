Joe Biden plays down chances of UK-US trade deal

Good morning. I’m Virginia Harrison and these are the top stories today. Britain’s hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal with the US faded after Boris Johnson held face-to-face talks with president Joe Biden in the White House, prompting the UK to search for other avenues to boost economic ties with America. Johnson once regarded a bilateral free trade agreement with the US as a key Brexit win. But government insiders concede that they see little prospect towards a deal, with the Biden administration focused on other priorities. Asked whether he still hoped to strike a free-trade agreement by the time of the next general election, Johnson said “we’re going as fast as we can”. It means the “special relationship” still faces new challenges despite signs of healing.
