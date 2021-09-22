CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden plays down chances of UK-US trade deal

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden has played down the chances of brokering a post-Brexit free trade deal with the UK, as he held talks with Boris Johnson at the White House. Downing Street said its priority was still getting a deal with the US alone. But the BBC understands that UK ministers are...

The Conversation UK

Why the UK’s ambitious plans for a trade deal with the US have been shelved

A trade deal between the UK and the US was once counted as a great potential prize of Brexit. But now those plans have been delayed, with no clear timetable in sight. Downplaying expectations of an agreement between the two countries before he met with the US president on September 21, British prime minister Boris Johnson said that Joe Biden had a “lot of fish to fry”.
Jen Psaki Blames Boris Johnson For Upsetting The Press At Biden Meeting

The White House has pointed the finger at U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for causing upset among journalists during his U.S. trip. The prime minister was in the Oval Office during a meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday when he suddenly decided to take questions from two British journalists – White House aides then cut him off mid-sentence.
Boris Johnson admits defeat on US trade deal after Joe Biden talks

The Prime Minister poured cold water on hopes that a comprehensive free trade agreement will be sealed any time soon. Boris Johnson has admitted to a major downgrading of his ambitions for post-Brexit ties with the US after conceding Joe Biden is not negotiating free trade pacts. After more than...
UK’s Johnson concedes US trade deal not in the offing

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has conceded that a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. is not imminent as he voiced confidence that the decades-long U.S. ban on the import of British lamb would be lifted. A day after President Joe Biden downplayed the prospect of a trade deal by not pushing back on a suggestion that Britain was at the back of the line, Johnson said British farmers would soon be in a position to export lamb to the U.S. once again. Despite Johnson’s claims the U.S. would be lifting the ban on British lamb, his office at Downing Street later said the details now needed to be worked through.
Boris Johnson on UK-US trade deal and exporting British goods

The Biden administration is not doing free trade deals around the world “right now”, the UK prime minister has said in Washington. But Boris Johnson said he had “absolutely every confidence” that a “great deal is to be done”. Before any deal, Mr Johnson said the UK was “taking practical...
Wednesday briefing: US trade deal hopes fade

Good morning. I’m Virginia Harrison and these are the top stories today. Britain’s hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal with the US faded after Boris Johnson held face-to-face talks with president Joe Biden in the White House, prompting the UK to search for other avenues to boost economic ties with America. Johnson once regarded a bilateral free trade agreement with the US as a key Brexit win. But government insiders concede that they see little prospect towards a deal, with the Biden administration focused on other priorities. Asked whether he still hoped to strike a free-trade agreement by the time of the next general election, Johnson said “we’re going as fast as we can”. It means the “special relationship” still faces new challenges despite signs of healing.
Biden pours cold water on prospect of early US/UK trade deal

US president Joe Biden has poured cold water on the prospect of a free trade agreement with the UK as he met Boris Johnson for talks in the White House. Sitting alongside the prime minister, Mr Biden said that the pair would talk about trade “a little bit” and said that the issue would have to be “worked through”.
Can Boris Johnson expect UK-US trade deal to go ahead?

Three reasons. First, Britain exports more to the US than to any other country. When added together, the countries of the European Union count for more, but almost 15% of the UK’s goods exports went to the US last year. The US is also the No 1 country for UK services exports.
Boris Johnson: I’d rather wait for a ‘great’ UK-US free trade deal

Boris Johnson appears to have given up hope of securing a UK-US free trade deal any time soon, saying that Joe Biden, the US president, has other "fish to fry". In comments underscoring how many steps remain until a final agreement is struck, Mr Johnson said he would rather wait for a "great" deal than hurry talks.
UK trade deal with Australia to have clause on environment

Moscow [Russia], September 19 (ANI/Sputnik): United Kingdom's top climate official, COP26 President Alok Sharma, said on Sunday that the bilateral trade agreement with Australia will have a "substantive clause" on both countries' international climate commitments. "When it comes to Australia, there is absolutely going to be a substantive clause in...
