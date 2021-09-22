CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Idea or Bad? A TV Series Focused on The Penguin

By johnnyjay
cancelledscifi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Idea or Bad? Looking at various sci fi and fantasy television projects currently in the works and pondering whether they will fly or crash. A television series is in the works at HBO Max that will focus on Batman’s arch-nemesis the Penguin. Second probably only to the Joker among the rogue’s gallery for the caped crusader, he is a crime boss who wears tuxedos and has a long nose causing him to resemble the appearance of a penguin. He also carries umbrellas with him that often double as some sort of nefarious weapon. He is one of the main crime lords of Gotham City and often finds himself pitted against Batman and other heroes from that city.

