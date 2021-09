Two people were arrested after a vehicle crashed into the music venue Zydeco in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday (Sept. 21), as AL.com reported. That night, the band From Ashes to New had performed at Zydeco during a stop on their current U.S. tour with P.O.D. and others. But outside the concert, things appear to have gone awry. Footage from the scene, as highlighted by Rock Feed, shows the front portion of a car lodged in the facade of the building.

