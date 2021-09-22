Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins 9/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Washington Nationals will play Game 3 of their 3-game series against the Miami Marlins at the Loandepot Park, Miami, FL, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 6:40 PM (EDT). The Nationals are heading to this game looking to build on a 7-1 victory over the Miami Marlins during Tuesday’s matchup. Jake Rogers tossed 7.2 innings, allowing just 5 hits while striking out 4 batters to lead the team to victory and improved to 2-0 on the year. Washington is currently on a 62-89 record on the year, sitting last in the National League East Division.www.tonyspicks.com
