White Sox at Tigers—MLB pick is Detroit Tigers +148. Getting the start for Detroit is Matt Manning. The righthander has allowed three earned runs or fewer in six of his past seven starts. Team is 5-2 in those games. Dallas Keuchel to counter for the White Sox. The lefthander past six starts allowed 25 eanred runs in 25 2/3rd innings. Team is 1-5 in those games. Keuchel faced the Tigers three time this season giving up eleven runs ten earned in 15 innings losing two of those games. Detroit has won five of seven. Fourth stop on this road trip for the White Sox heading back to Detroit. Past ten games Tigers batting .288 against lefty’s and White Sox .230 against righthanders. In this period Detroit bullpen an ERA 2.08 and opponents batting .196. Play Detroit +148.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO