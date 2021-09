Haze will linger in the area until this afternoon, though the rest of the week and weekend is expected to be sunny, the National Weather Service said. There will be widespread smoke before 11 a.m., and haze before 2 p.m. Highs will reach 74. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon, and 5 to 10 mph this evening. Lows will drop to 39.