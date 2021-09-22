Guest column: The Florida College System is Fueling Florida’s Future

Florida’s 28 public colleges are the economic engine fueling our state’s workforce talent pipeline. The Florida College System (FCS) remains the top system in the United States, and the number one provider of workforce education and training industries including health care, law enforcement and manufacturing. Beyond the economic benefits, the FCS provides many Floridians an improved quality of life and employment opportunities through transformative education. With 95% of graduates remaining in the Sunshine State to work or continue their education, the training our institutions provide remains essential to supporting businesses in our communities and the overall prosperity of our economy.