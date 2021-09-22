CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Ya Got Wednesday: New York Jets at Denver Broncos

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy conventional football wisdom, everything about the Jets’ visit to the Rocky Mountains screams “trap game” for their equine hosts. They’re 2-0 after taking advantage of the collectively winless Giants and Jaguars. Brief Jet Teddy Bridgewater (120.7 passer rating) has been a godsend at quarterback after two years of Drew Lock limbo. Von Miller (three sacks) is back in action at the helm of a resurgent defense. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams have united for 241 yards on the ground. Surely, the other shoe’s about to drop for the Broncos, partial owners of the second-longest playoff drought behind the Jets, no?

