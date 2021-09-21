CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Bus With Dozens Of Kids Aboard Rear-Ended By Box Truck On Long Island

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvX2w_0c4PxZYD00

Eight people were injured including six children when a box truck rear-ended a school bus on Long Island.

According to Southampton Police Lt. Susan Ralph, the bus from the Riverhead Central School District was involved in the crash around 4:15 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20 in Suffolk County on Route 24.

The driver of the box truck, Juan I. Gillen Jimenez, age 42, was transported by helicopter to Stony Brook Hospital for serious injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

The school bus driver and six children were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, Ralph said.

The box truck was impounded to Southampton Town Police Department Headquarters for a safety check.

Southampton Town Police Patrol and Detectives responded and were assisted by:

  • NYSP Motor Carrier Safety Unit
  • Westhampton Beach Ambulance
  • Flanders Northampton Ambulance
  • Southampton Ambulance
  • Mattituck Ambulance
  • Flanders Fire Department
  • Riverhead Fire Department

