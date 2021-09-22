CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

Bayou Festival and Boat Parade Saturday

By Stephanie Crist
 5 days ago
After a year of having virtually every event cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are slowly but surely moving back to enjoying some outdoor festivals. Thank goodness. Louisiana has over 400 festivals a year, and we love to celebrate our beautiful outdoors here in Acadiana. And even though some events are still not moving forward this year due to COVID concerns, we are happy that this one will be back on Saturday, September 25.

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

