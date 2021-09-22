Bayou Festival and Boat Parade Saturday

One of the things we missed the most in my family during the pandemic was movie night at our local theater. It was such a shame that so many theaters across America had to shut down, but now they are back up and running, with some exciting news for those of us here in Acadiana. I mean who doesn't look forward to the intoxicating smell of popcorn, and the anticipation of seeing a brand new film on the big screen? It's definitely better than watching on your phone, or at home with all the distractions.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO