Harvard's decision to ditch fossil fuel investments reflects changing financial realities and its climate change stance

Harvard University will divest its $41 billion endowment from fossil fuels, citing the financial imprudence of those investments, its leadership announced late last week. The move from the nation's oldest university, with the largest university endowment, is a dramatic turn in the years-long battle between the administration and organizers both on- and off-campus. The university's statement did not set a timeline, nor use the words "divest" or "divestment," but activists are taking the win.

COLLEGES ・ 14 DAYS AGO