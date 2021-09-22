Pico Ski Club hosts annual swap & Sale
Oct. 1-3—KILLINGTON—The 2021 Pico Ski Club’s Annual Ski & Snowboard Swap and Sale will be held on Oct. 1-3. at the Pico Mountain Base Lodge. This annual event benefits the Pico Ski Club and its racing programs that train more than 150 participants, ages 6 and up. Out of an abundance of caution, during consignment drop-off and the sale event, masks will be required when indoors. Friday evening, the Rollin’ Rooster food truck will be onsite.mountaintimes.info
