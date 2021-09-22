Exploring history at East Hubbardton Cemetery
Sunday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m.—HUBBARDTON—On Sunday, Sept. 26, the Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site in Hubbardton and the Hubbardton Historical Society offer an afternoon of stories about the early civilians who lived in Hubbardton and the soldiers who fought here in 1777. Site interpreter Robert Franzoni and Hubbardton Historical Society president Grace Calvin lead the program, “Soldiers, Citizens, and Ghosts in the Time of the Battle of Hubbardton.” The program is from 2 to 4 pm and is included in regular site admission. This is one of many Vermont Archaeology Month events in September.mountaintimes.info
