Exploring history at East Hubbardton Cemetery

Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. — PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield’s Roger Clark Memorial Library and PCC (Pittsfield Community Connections) invites all in the area to meet up on Saturday, Sept. 25, on the Pittsfield Green from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate local artists, craftspeople, and makers at the 2nd Annual PCC: Maker Place. While PCC: Maker Place is in its second year, the last Saturday in September community gathering is a decades-old tradition in Pittsfield. Local musicians will entertain from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pittsfield Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be vending food throughout lunchtime. A special exhibit of the work of Colleen Wilcox of Wander on Words, the 2021 Featured Artist, whose work continues the tradition of hand lettering, can be seen at the Gazebo. At Town Hall, there will be a one-day art exhibit, “Pittsfield Artists on Display,” as well as a table with information about ongoing work on the building. In the vendor area, there will be a silent auction to benefit the library, a variety of handmade jewelry, weaving, hand-carved birds, watercolor and mixed media art, tie-dye clothing for all ages, solar lights, a variety of foodstuffs, vintage jewelry, vintage fashions, ski-related gear, and various other handcrafted items.

PITTSFIELD, VT ・ 5 DAYS AGO