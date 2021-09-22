Blade Holiday Parade back on track after year hiatus

The Blade Holiday Parade will return to the streets of downtown Toledo this year, with Olympic medalist Oshae Jones serving as the Grand Marshal.

The 34th annual Blade Holiday Parade, presented by Yark Automotive Group in conjunction with the Distinguished Clown Corps, will step off at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at Summit Street and Jefferson Avenue. Last year’s event was canceled because of health restrictions.

Ms. Jones, of Toledo, a bronze-medalist boxer at the recent Summer Olympics in Tokyo, will lead the parade. Ms. Jones competed in the welterweight division, becoming just the third American woman to medal in the sport. The Scott High School graduate’s accomplishments also include being a three-time Elite National champion and a 2019 Pan-American Games champion.

Following a one-year hiatus, high school marching bands, color guards, giant balloons, dozens of clowns, mascots, dance teams, and, of course, the guest of honor, Santa Claus, will once again brighten spirits along the streets of downtown Toledo.

The Blade is seeking participants who want to have a unit in the parade or serve as a volunteer. Please contact Heather Pacheco at 419-724-6280 or hpacheco@toledoblade.com.

The parade begins at the corner of Summit and Jefferson streets. For the parade route, event updates or more information, go to bladeparade.toledoblade.com.