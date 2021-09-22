CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta College announces spring semester honors

Gladwin County Record
 6 days ago

Delta College recognizes students for their high academic achievement each semester. Students must take six or more credit hours to be eligible. All students who receive a grade point average of 4.0 are placed on the President’s List; students who receive 3.7 through 3.99 grade point averages are placed on the Vice President’s List; and students who receive 3.5 through 3.69 grade point averages are placed on the Dean’s List.

www.gladwinmi.com

