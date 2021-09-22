Delta College announces spring semester honors
Delta College recognizes students for their high academic achievement each semester. Students must take six or more credit hours to be eligible. All students who receive a grade point average of 4.0 are placed on the President’s List; students who receive 3.7 through 3.99 grade point averages are placed on the Vice President’s List; and students who receive 3.5 through 3.69 grade point averages are placed on the Dean’s List.www.gladwinmi.com
