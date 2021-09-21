The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance Appoints Patricia Wilson Aden as President & CEO

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Gas and Electric on Wednesday announced partnerships with three of Maryland’s historically Black universities — Morgan State University, Coppin State University and Bowie State University — to award $600,000 in scholarships to full-time science and technology students. The gas and energy provider committed $200,000 to each school for $10,000 scholarships to 15 “BGE Scholars.” The recipients will also have access to summer internships, mentors and shadowing opportunities with the company. The additional $50,000 to each school, leftover after the scholarships, will fund “persistence grants” to assist students in continuing their education, helping with costs such as textbooks. “These scholarships are a critical tool to help students complete their studies affordably. By helping remove barriers to success, we hope that these talented individuals will have an opportunity to fulfill their full potential,” said BGE president and CEO Carim Khouzami. To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be Maryland residents, maintain a minimum 2.8 GPA, major in a STEM field, and demonstrate financial need.

