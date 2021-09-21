The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance Appoints Patricia Wilson Aden as President & CEO
September 21, 2021 (PHILADELPHIA, PA) – The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance (Cultural Alliance), today announced that Patricia (Patty) Wilson Aden has been appointed by the Board of Directors as its next president and CEO. The appointment of Aden concludes the Cultural Alliance’s comprehensive 12-month national search and welcomes a highly respected and transformational arts and culture leader back to Philadelphia. Aden currently serves as president and CEO of The Blues Foundation in Memphis, TN and will assume this new role in January 2022.philanthropynetwork.org
Comments / 0