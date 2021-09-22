CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’ve got his song: Weezer’s ‘Pinkerton’ turns 25

Cover picture for the articleWeezer‘s Pinkerton turns 25 this week. The sophomore effort from Rivers Cuomo and company was released September 24, 1996. Initially a critical and commercial flop upon its debut, Pinkerton has since become one of Weezer’s most beloved and acclaimed albums. Coming off the heels of their surprise hit 1994 self-titled...

