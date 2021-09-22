CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seventeen arrested in meth, cocaine trafficking and distribution case in two Mississippi counties

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
Seventeen arrests have been made following a long-term drug trafficking investigation targeting the distribution of Methamphetamine and Cocaine in Tallahatchie and Quitman Counties, according to a social media post by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

On September 9, 2021, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service, the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Department, the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department, the Quitman County Sheriff’s Department, and the Charleston Police Department, arrested seventeen individuals on State and Federal charges.

Agents seized 5 pounds of Methamphetamine, 300 dosage units of Methamphetamine, and 4 ounces of Cocaine.

The investigation resulted in the following arrests:

• James Taylor, 34, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.

• Aaron Prince, 32, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.

• Demandrick Hayes, 29, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.

• Markell Crossgrove, 38, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine and Sale of Cocaine.

• Brenda Hunt, 46, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.

• Linda Hunt, 46, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.

• Dexter Ray, 45, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.

• Dana Smith, 38, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.

• Alvin Johnson, 47, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.

• Brian Michael Rideout, 47, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.

• Kenterrance Tykethic Speight, 22, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.

• Jeffery Lavaras Rainey, 30, was charged with Sale of Cocaine.

• Tyrone Terrell Murry, 42, was charged with Sale of Cocaine.

• Orenthal Lamar Brooks, 47, was charged with Sale of Cocaine.

• Demetruis Aundrate Means, 43, was charged with Sale of Cocaine.

• Carl Lamonta Johnson, 29, was charged with two counts of Sale of Methamphetamine.

• Genise Cox, 31, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine.

This investigation is ongoing, with more arrests expected.

Comments / 10

B-sumpin37
5d ago

Some people learn and to bad some of y’all don’t and won’t. Fly high, live hard and slow 🤘 12 years clean baby it took God to open these eyes 🛐 it’s not bragging is called living, drugs and alcohol wrapped me around a tree 2/6/10 and God got me and he has YOU ALSO, just slow down a lil rocket 🚀

Reply
6
