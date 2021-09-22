DAR commemorates the Constitution and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The John Alden Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution has held two commemorations during the month of September. The Chapter meeting on September 11 included a memorial to the 9/11 victims and survivors. The main program was a commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with members enjoying a video “Voices from the Tomb.” This video can be found on YouTube. It details history of the tomb as well as what it takes to be one of the Honor Guard.