Vehicle donation pays for homebound senior meals

“What good could an old, 1996 GMC Savana, that doesn’t even run anymore, do?”. This question was answered when Lisa Brainard, of Ohio, heard of the CARS Program. The Council on Aging in Gladwin County, where Lisa’s father, Robert Anderson, had been receiving Meals on Wheels, had been advertising their new connection to the CARS Program for a couple months. During that time, Lisa decided to call the office to learn more.