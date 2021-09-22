CTE Construction Trades students back in the swing

Clare-Gladwin CTE is back in business, and students are happy and eager to get to work. The first couple weeks at Clare-Gladwin Career & Technical Education is chock-full of getting-to-know-you exercises, learning where stuff is and safety, safety, safety. Learning in the era of COVID-19 has added a whole layer to student life. But as the school year started to level off, CTE students were happy to get down to hands-on business. In the Construction Trades class, that meant driving nails, getting familiar with tools and preparing for a huge undertaking.