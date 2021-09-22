CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cultural arrogance

Gladwin County Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the history of humanity there has been a consistent sense that our current understanding of the humans and humanity is the best and that any idea of the past is not as good. This is often the attitude of those who ignorantly write off past philosophy, world view, religious views and beliefs with the statement, “That’s how people used to think. We don’t think that way now. We know better.” Current thinking states that progress can only be made if we abandon the past and move forward, looking for new and better answers.

inspiringtips.com

11 Signs God is Pushing You into Something Better

You may not know it yet, but there is a big chance that your current struggles are God’s way of leading you to more incredible things. Your present situation may be difficult, but if you keep hanging there and trusting Him, you will surely see better days ahead. To help...
RELIGION
theportlandsun.com

Be part of a more caring culture

“Resolve to be tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving, and tolerant of the weak and the wrong. Sometime in life you will have been all of these.” ― George Washington Carver. Standing in line to purchase a cup of coffee and a bite for...
SOCIETY
resilience.org

Walkability and the culture wars

An unfortunate recent article by Aaron Gordon for Vice is titled, “Walking Places Is Part of the Culture Wars Now.” It’s centered around a discussion of recent survey results from Pew Research, which appear to show that a majority of Americans prefer a neighborhood with larger homes and yards, but where driving is a must to get to schools, stores, and restaurants, versus a neighborhood where amenities are in walking distance, but the homes are smaller and closer together.
LIFESTYLE
Evening Star

Being confident, not arrogant

Human behavior is so very interesting. In observing others there is a clear difference between confidence and arrogance. Confidence is a very attractive characteristic while arrogance can be quite off-putting. Depending on the research you look at, it takes anywhere from a millisecond to a few seconds to make a first impression. That is a lot of pressure and it can be tricky to exude a sense of confidence if you don’t feel very confident. A well-meaning attempt, poorly executed, can cause more harm than good.
MAYA ANGELOU
Jesus Christ
Chronicle

Peeling the onion of cultural identity

Hailing from multiracial and multireligious Singapore, I am hardly a stranger to diversity. In the public housing estate I lived in, the concurrence of Chinese funerals and Malay weddings was not an unusual sight. Festivals like Chinese New Year, Deepavali and Hari Raya were never exclusive to any one racial group but celebrated collectively through a mutual exchange of greetings and delicacies. The sizable and ever-growing immigrant population has enriched the local food scene with manners of international cuisines from Korean and Italian to Caribbean and Nepalese, promoting awareness of their cultures among locals. With fluency in both English and Mandarin—the product of 10 years of institutionalized bilingual education that I once detested with a passion but am now immensely grateful to have undergone—I have had the versatility to traverse freely between Western and Asian cultures and acquaint myself with the values and norms that underpin them.
DURHAM, NC
Ironton Tribune

ARTS AND CULTURE: Zenjuju

Andrew Gillum – percussion, Dave Knipp – percussion, Ian Caldwell – bass,. Sarah Justice – flute, Molly Lynn Page – violin, Shrie Barr – vocals,. We’re all friends who have collaborated in various ways in the past. I was working on new material based on music as a vehicle for meditation and healing. I was offered a gig and that sparked a quick formation of this group to perform that music and see where it might lead us.
MUSIC
Bwog

A Poem For The Cashiers At Book Culture

This Bwog Staff Writer is in severe credit card debt. They are also in love with whoever made the playlist that plays at the Book Culture at 112th Street. They are also free Thursday night. Let me kiss you behind stacks of plays,. hold your hand by the comic book...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Stupidity and arrogance a dangerous combination

The two most common elements are hydrogen and helium. The two most common elements in our American political system are Stupidity and Arrogance. They appeared early in our history. James Madison thought he could steal Canada from the British. After all they were concentrating on Napoleon. So we invaded Canada five different times and lost 15,000 young men. The stupid part was thinking that the British would give up on their largest colony. The arrogance was thinking we were better soldiers than the British.
POLITICS
The Independent

Review: Idolatry surrenders to humanity in new Lee biography

“Robert E. Lee: A Life” by Allen C. Guelzo (Knopf)Controversy over the equestrian memorial to Robert E. Lee on stately Monument Avenue in Richmond Virginia was once limited to the removal of the blue-green oxidation from his bronze statue. In the wake of the banishment of the Confederate capital’s last major totem to the “Lost Cause,” Allen C. Guelzo’s timely biography expertly scrubs off 150 years of political and cultural patina accumulated since the renowned general’s passing to reveal a tragic humanity.Guelzo establishes Lee’s antebellum character with a series of portraits beginning with his family’s prominence in Virginia...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hinton News

The Daily Disappointment: Banned Books Week

It’s that time of year again; the week when we celebrate fascism and religious-extremism by gathering our literature and setting it ablaze in glorious bonfires held in library parking lots all across our great nation. The week of September 26 through October 2 is recognized throughout the United States as “Banned Books Week,” the week when the fevered masses will watch in a state of patriotic-euphoria as the works of such societal-cancers as Vonnegut, Walker, Salinger, Twain and Orwell are found guilty of the devil’s sorcery by the court of public opinion, and reduced to ash as punishment for their...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Storm Lake Times

Stepping into another culture

Storm Lake Police Chief Chris Cole’s black uniform contrasted mightily with the bright colors and metallic gold pervading all corners of the Storm Lake Buddhist Temple property during Labor Day weekend. “We were invited to the ceremony by members of the temple,” he explained. He attended with Joel Berrien, Buena...
STORM LAKE, IA
Florida Weekly

CULTURE COMMANDMENTS

As many workers flee their current jobs, burnout and lack of growth opportunities are being cited as two of the biggest reasons. These changing work dynamics and employee perspectives, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, are highlighting the importance of having a strong work culture that’s sustainable, says David Friedman, author of “Culture by Design: How to Build a High-Performing Culture Even in the New Remote Work Environment.”
JOBS
Daily Collegian

On rape culture

It’s late August. You are 18 years old and preparing for the big move-in day. Like every college freshman, you’re excited, a bit nervous and unsure what to expect. You buy bedding at Bed, Bath & Beyond, get your room assignment, say goodbye to your high school friends and before you know it the big day is here. You hug your parents goodbye, there’s a few tears and some photos taken for Facebook, and now you’re finally on your own.
SOCIETY

