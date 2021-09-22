Cultural arrogance
Throughout the history of humanity there has been a consistent sense that our current understanding of the humans and humanity is the best and that any idea of the past is not as good. This is often the attitude of those who ignorantly write off past philosophy, world view, religious views and beliefs with the statement, “That’s how people used to think. We don’t think that way now. We know better.” Current thinking states that progress can only be made if we abandon the past and move forward, looking for new and better answers.www.gladwinmi.com
