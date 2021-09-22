DAR delivers materials for Consitution Week to children

Marje Conway of Prescott (photographed above, left) Chapter Chairman of the DAR Scholarship Committee, Women’s Issues, American History, Junior American Citizens, and Flag of the USA Committees; and Jaye Martz of Gladwin (above, right) Recording Secretary, Pressbook Chairman, Media and Communications Chairman, and Public Relations Committee; members of the River Aux Sables Chapter (RAS), Daughters of the American Revolution, assisted Ruth Danielson of Au Gres-Chairman of Constitution Week, Chapter Chaplain, National Defense Chairman and President General’s Project; in delivering Constitution Week materials to fifth grade teachers on the east side of the state where RAS serves six counties from Oscoda to Arenac and west to the middle of the state.