A Savory Century-Old Cedar Rapids Tradition is Back This Weekend
A Cedar Rapids catholic church is inviting you this Sunday to enjoy a tasty tradition going into its 99th year, while also helping them recover from the derecho. St. Wenceslaus Czech Goulash Day is nearing the century mark and money raised this year, after it was canceled due to derecho damage and the pandemic last year, will go towards repairs of the church's steeple and work continues to fix major damage to the Glovik Parish Center building, where much of the celebration and food preparation typically takes place. They were given the OK to use that building for food preparation this year but only volunteers will be allowed in this year.kdat.com
