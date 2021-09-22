Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.