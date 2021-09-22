A Raspberry Pi Macropad for quick-fire keymaps #CircuitPython #RaspberryPi #RaspberryPiPico

A couple of months ago I moved my IBM PC into the living room thinking that with a more prominent location I would use it more often. It’s fun to try out ancient software, or use the PC to connect to the occasional surviving BBS. I also like tinkering trying to use the PC to access the modern internet, or at least see if I can. I definitely won’t be playing YouTube videos on it, but I can read reddit, or search Google. Because of the nice keyboard and no multitasking I’ve also used it often as a distraction free place to type up blog posts (this one included). And of course I wanted it readily available for playing games. There’s lots and lots of DOS CGA games that I’ve never played before that are calling out to me to try!

