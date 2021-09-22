Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia’s Omen [PHIL-OSOPHY]

Jasiel F. Correia II is not a victim of his own making. He is an egocentric grandstander who is disconnected from his innermost being, the seat of his feelings. This is why he showed a lack of remorse, both in and out of court. No feelings equal no remorse. Some professionals say it could be caused by neurological damage. I wouldn't know about that, but something in this guy has definitely become detached within, but also, he's disengaged from the feelings for other people.