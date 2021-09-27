CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

Alexander City vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 11 days ago
(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Alexander City have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Alexander City:

2643 US-280

Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-234-0316

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1061 US-280

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 256-234-5156

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

