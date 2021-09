2022 SEC football schedules for all 14 teams

The Southeastern Conference released its 2022 team-by-team football schedules on Tuesday.

Dates for all games were assigned to the 14 member schools of the SEC.

Below are 2022 schedules for each SEC team.

Alabama

Sept. 3 UTAH STATE

Sept. 10 at Texas

Sept. 17 UL-MONROE

Sept. 24 VANDERBILT

Oct. 1 at Arkansas

Oct. 8 TEXAS A&M

Oct. 15 at Tennessee

Oct. 22 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 29 Open Date

Nov. 5 at LSU

Nov. 12 at Ole Miss

Nov. 19 AUSTIN PEAY

Nov. 26 AUBURN

Arkansas

Sept. 3 CINCINNATI

Sept. 10 SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 17 MISSOURI STATE

Sept. 24 vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

Oct. 1 ALABAMA

Oct. 8 at Mississippi State

Oct. 15 at BYU

Oct. 22 Open Date

Oct. 29 at Auburn

Nov. 5 LIBERTY

Nov. 12 LSU

Nov. 19 OLE MISS

Nov. 26 at Missouri

Auburn

Sept. 3 MERCER

Sept. 10 SAN JOSE STATE

Sept. 17 PENN STATE

Sept. 24 MISSOURI

Oct. 1 LSU

Oct. 8 at Georgia

Oct. 15 at Ole Miss

Oct. 22 Open Date

Oct. 29 ARKANSAS

Nov. 5 at Mississippi State

Nov. 12 TEXAS A&M

Nov. 19 WESTERN KENTUCKY

Nov. 26 at Alabama

Florida

Sept. 3 UTAH

Sept. 10 KENTUCKY

Sept. 17 SOUTH FLORIDA

Sept. 24 at Tennessee

Oct. 1 EASTERN WASHINGTON

Oct. 8 MISSOURI

Oct. 15 LSU

Oct. 22 Open Date

Oct. 29 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 5 at Texas A&M

Nov. 12 SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 19 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 26 at Florida State

Georgia

Sept. 3 vs. Oregon (Atlanta)

Sept. 10 SAMFORD

Sept. 17 at South Carolina

Sept. 24 KENT STATE

Oct. 1 at Missouri

Oct. 8 AUBURN

Oct. 15 VANDERBILT

Oct. 22 Open Date

Oct. 29 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 5 TENNESSEE

Nov. 12 at Mississippi State

Nov. 19 at Kentucky

Nov. 26 GEORGIA TECH

Kentucky

Sept. 3 MIAMI (OHIO)

Sept. 10 at Florida

Sept. 17 YOUNGSTOWN STATE

Sept. 24 NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Oct. 1 at Ole Miss

Oct. 8 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 15 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 22 Open Date

Oct. 29 at Tennessee

Nov. 5 at Missouri

Nov. 12 VANDERBILT

Nov. 19 GEORGIA

Nov. 26 LOUISVILLE

LSU

Sept. 4 (Sun.) vs. Florida St. (New Orleans)

Sept. 10 SOUTHERN

Sept. 17 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Sept. 24 NEW MEXICO

Oct. 1 at Auburn

Oct. 8 TENNESSEE

Oct. 15 at Florida

Oct. 22 OLE MISS

Oct. 29 Open Date

Nov. 5 ALABAMA

Nov. 12 at Arkansas

Nov. 19 UAB

Nov. 26 at Texas A&M

Ole Miss

Sept. 3 TROY

Sept. 10 CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Sept. 17 at Georgia Tech

Sept. 24 TULSA

Oct. 1 KENTUCKY

Oct. 8 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 15 AUBURN

Oct. 22 at LSU

Oct. 29 at Texas A&M

Nov. 5 Open Date

Nov. 12 ALABAMA

Nov. 19 at Arkansas

Nov. 24 (Thu.) MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mississippi State

Sept. 3 MEMPHIS

Sept. 10 at Arizona

Sept. 17 at LSU

Sept. 24 BOWLING GREEN

Oct. 1 TEXAS A&M

Oct. 8 ARKANSAS

Oct. 15 at Kentucky

Oct. 22 at Alabama

Oct. 29 Open Date

Nov. 5 AUBURN

Nov. 12 GEORGIA

Nov. 19 EAST TENNESSEE STATE

Nov. 24 (Thu.) at Ole Miss

Missouri

Sept. 3 at Middle Tennessee State

Sept. 10 at Kansas State

Sept. 17 ABILENE CHRISTIAN

Sept. 24 at Auburn

Oct. 1 GEORGIA

Oct. 8 at Florida

Oct. 15 Open Date

Oct. 22 VANDERBILT

Oct. 29 at South Carolina

Nov. 5 KENTUCKY

Nov. 12 at Tennessee

Nov. 19 NEW MEXICO STATE

Nov. 24 ARKANSAS

South Carolina

Sept. 3 GEORGIA STATE

Sept. 10 at Arkansas

Sept. 17 GEORGIA

Sept. 24 CHARLOTTE

Oct. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Oct. 8 at Kentucky

Oct. 15 Open Date

Oct. 22 TEXAS A&M

Oct. 29 MISSOURI

Nov. 5 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 12 at Florida

Nov. 19 TENNESSEE

Nov. 26 at Clemson

Sept. 3 BALL STATE

Sept. 10 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 17 AKRON

Sept. 24 FLORIDA

Oct. 1 Open Date

Oct. 8 at LSU

Oct. 15 ALABAMA

Oct. 22 TENNESSEE-MARTIN

Oct. 29 KENTUCKY

Nov. 5 at Georgia

Nov. 12 MISSOURI

Nov. 19 at South Carolina

Nov. 26 at Vanderbilt

Texas A&M

Sept. 3 SAM HOUSTON STATE

Sept. 10 APPALACHIAN STATE

Sept. 17 MIAMI (FLORIDA)

Sept. 24 vs. Arkansas (Arlington)

Oct. 1 at Mississippi State

Oct. 8 at Alabama

Oct. 15 Open Date

Oct. 22 at South Carolina

Oct. 29 OLE MISS

Nov. 5 FLORIDA

Nov. 12 at Auburn

Nov. 19 UMASS

Nov. 26 LSU

Vanderbilt

Aug. 27 at Hawaii

Sept. 3 ELON

Sept. 10 WAKE FOREST

Sept. 17 at Northern Illinois

Sept. 24 at Alabama

Oct. 1 Open Date

Oct. 8 OLE MISS

Oct. 15 at Georgia

Oct. 22 at Missouri

Oct. 29 Open Date

Nov. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 12 at Kentucky

Nov. 19 FLORIDA

Nov. 26 TENNESSEE