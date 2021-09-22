UK government group that is relocating Afghan interpreters exposed their sensitive email addresses
Passengers board a commercial aircraft bound to Kabul at Herat Airport on September 22, 2021. (Photo by HOSHANG HASHIMI/AFP via Getty Images) British government officials apologized after the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense exposed data about Afghan interpreters who worked with British troops in the Middle East, a slip that could have exposed the identities of people who are at risk of harassment and death.www.cyberscoop.com
