This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 has officially arrived, and as usual, carriers are rolling out the trade-in deals to entice users to switch. The best trade-in offer we've seen so far comes from AT&T, which is essentially giving away the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Mini for at a starting price that can go as low as "free" to new and existing customers. Of course, it all depends on the trade-in, plan and financing. AT&T will also offer $700 off the iPhone 13 and $1,000 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max with qualifying trade-ins under a few conditions.

