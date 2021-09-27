CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsville, KY

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Campbellsville as of Monday

Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 11 days ago
(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Campbellsville, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Campbellsville:

399 Campbellsville Bypass

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (270) 465-5782

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

1509 E Broadway St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:00 PDT

Phone: (270) 465-0501

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

1880 N Bypass Rd

Taylor Co. Health Department

Phone: 270-465-4191

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

725 Campbellsville Bypass

Walmart Inc

Phone: 270-789-0707

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

