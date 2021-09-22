Make The Most Of The Season With An Autumnal Excursion To The Catskills

There’s something special about autumn. Whether it’s the dappled sunlight streaming through trees tinged with various shades of orange, yellow and fiery red, or the chill in the air that tells us cooler months are on the way, it’s a heart-warming time to be dressing your home.And as the season changes, our thoughts often turn to cosy retreats, with warm honeyed tones, rustic wood and gilt gleaming from the shadows.Looking to give your home an autumn update? Here’s how to merge richness and texture to best effect, as the first shiny conkers fall to the floor…1. Acorn Chopping Board, £20,...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO