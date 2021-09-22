Make The Most Of The Season With An Autumnal Excursion To The Catskills
The Chicago-based couple Doug Doetsch and Susan Manning dreamed of a quiet retirement in the Catskills, where they would plant a small orchard and make batches of apple cider, as Doetsch’s ancestors once did. But as Doetsch began to sow the seeds of his project, a drive for sustainable design made his retirement hobby morph into a large-scale business in Callicoon. The result? Seminary Hill, which includes a hotel, tasting room and restaurant.aspiremetro.com
