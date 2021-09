The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are lucky enough to have a GOAT on the roster, and he goes by Mike Edwards. I have no idea what the former Kentucky Wildcat had for breakfast this morning, but he better eat it every day for the rest of his life. Edwards went out and recorded two–yes, TWO!–pick-6s against Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan on Sunday afternoon. And I bet you thought that was satisfying enough for Edwards, right? HA! How embarrassing for you (and ole Matt Ryan).

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO