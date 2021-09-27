CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickson, TN

Dickson vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

Dickson Digest
Dickson Digest
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY5M5_0c4PfGF200

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(DICKSON, TN) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Dickson have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Dickson:

301 West End Ave

Dickson County Hd

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

143 Henslee Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 446-5222

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

175 Beasley Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 615-446-4588

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

COVID in New York: CDC Releases Shocking Vaccine Study Findings

The CDC is reporting new information on the chances of dying or being hospitalized with COVID for the vaccinated and unvaccinated in New York. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Texas Teacher With Booster Shot Dies Of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated teacher in Texas who also received a booster shot has died of COVID-19 complications last week, officials from the Richardson Independent School District have announced. District officials said Monday that Eroletta Piascyk was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was expected to recover before she passed...
TEXAS STATE
ABC6.com

Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot before cameras, pushes vaccinations

President Joe Biden publicly received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday afternoon as his administration promotes new booster guidance that has spurred some confusion among Americans on when to get a third dose. “Like I did with my first and second COVID-19 vaccination shot, I’m about to get my booster...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
City
Dickson, TN
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
Ames Tribune

Here is where to get Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots in Iowa

Pharmacies across Iowa are now offering eligible Iowans a third shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The availability comes shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommended a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for some people. The vaccines, including the booster shots, are free. Who is...
IOWA STATE
Daily Fort Worth

Booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine available in Dallas, those eligible can get third Pfizer shot, this is where you can get it

Dallas, TX – The booster dose of the vaccine was finally approved by the health officials and now the third dose is slowly rolling out for those eligible. As of now, only those who got the Pfizer shot can get third, booster dose if they are among the allowed groups. Moderna and J&J are still not approved by the FDA, but it’s expected they to be added on the list by the end of October.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
SCIENCE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#Pfizer Biontech
International Business Times

Woman Dies Of Brain Hemorrhage Just Days After Receiving J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

A 20-year-old woman in Slovenia died of a brain hemorrhage just days after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, leading the government to temporarily suspend the vaccine’s distribution. The woman, whose identity has not been revealed to the public, was hospitalized on Monday at the Ljubljana University Medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Getting Priority With This One Thing, Officials Say

In recent months, it's been clear there are a number of advantages to getting the COVID shot, beyond just being much more protected against the virus. Vaccinated people have fewer restrictions and are able to travel more freely than unvaccinated people because they're less likely to contract or transmit COVID. Now, however, health officials are urging states to give unvaccinated individuals priority access to one thing: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently updated its guidelines to say unvaccinated people should be prioritized over vaccinated people for monoclonal antibody treatment. Tennessee is the first state to embrace this guidance, but it's likely to spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dickson Digest

Dickson Digest

Dickson, TN
139
Followers
485
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dickson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy