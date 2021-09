Callum Hudson-Odoi had his potential move to Borussia Dortmund blocked as the deadline closed in. This was after centerback Kurt Zouma was let go to West Ham United for £29.8 million and Tammy Abraham was sold to AS Roma for about £40 million. All of the above were players that were at the bottom of the pecking order in their respective positions. Hudson-Odoi though was not let go. Thomas Tuchel probably did not want to forfeit the possibility of having Hudson-Odoi on the bench when the Blues needed him. This is a bit selfish from Tuchel, but the German is well within his rights to refuse to let one of his players go, especially that late in the transfer window.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO