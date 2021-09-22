CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US sanctions Over Cryptocurrency Exchange Suex OTC

Cover picture for the article• Hackers take down systems that control everything. • Suex OTC is a private company trading in cryptocurrency. On Tuesday, Biden administration ordered sanctions against a cryptocurrency exchange. These sanctions have been issued because of the company’s....

bitcoin.com

US Sanctions Russian Crypto Broker Suex for Laundering Millions in Illicit Funds

The U.S. Treasury Department has blacklisted Suex, a cryptocurrency broker based in Russia, for its money laundering activities. The platform is suspected of processing hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto transactions related to scams, ransomware attacks, darknet markets, and the infamous BTC-e exchange. OFAC Adds Russian Crypto OTC Exchange...
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

US Treasury to Sanction Crypto Platform Suex for its Alleged Role in Ransomware Transactions

The US Department of the Treasury will sanction Suex for facilitating “at least eight” illegal ransomware transactions. The United States Department of the Treasury plans to penalize cryptocurrency exchanges that assist in ransomware attacks. The first such sanctioned company would reportedly be the Czech Republic-based trading venue – Suex. Suex...
PUBLIC SAFETY
decrypt.co

U.S. Sanctions Russian Bitcoin Exchange Over $160M in Ransomware Transactions

Many ransomware hackers demand payment in Bitcoin (Image: Shutterstock) Suex, a cryptocurrency exchange that primarily operates out of Russia, has been sanctioned by the United States Treasury. The exchange is accused of processing transactions for ransomware attackers. Russian cryptocurrency exchange Suex has been sanctioned by the United States Treasury for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
