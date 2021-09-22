COVID symptom screening implemented at all Montrose schools
As another layered pandemic mitigation strategy, Montrose County School District has started symptom screening upon arrival at all district schools. “We’re trying to be as proactive as possible and less reactive, so this is an opportunity for us to stop illness from coming on campus at the door,” District spokesperson Matt Jenkins said. “This is a largely minimally disruptive procedure that ideally is going to help us maintain in-person instruction and operations.”www.montrosepress.com
