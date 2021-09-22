'Newton' marks 4 years on Indian cinema

**Massive spoilers for every Godzilla movie, with the exception of the 2014 reboot, and Mothra follow**. August 6th and 9th, 1945 forever changed the course of history. When the first nuclear bombs were dropped in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, World War II ended, but a new fear was born that dominated the thoughts of all men, women, and children for decades to come. The Cold War, atomic bomb testing, a cartoon turtle telling children to “duck and cover”, and this new technology that had the actual potential to literally end the world changed the perception of what was scary. Art reflects life, so cinema began to capitalize on these fears. Gone were the days of creepy castles, cobwebs, bats, vampires, werewolves, and the other iconic images that ruled genre cinema in film’s earliest decades. Science fiction was larger than ever and giant ants, giant octopi, terror from beyond the stars, and sea faring reptiles dominated the silver screen and created a sense of awe that few other types of film were able to achieve at the time. Though the creatures that dominated the silver screen of the 1950s had their moment and faded into film history to make way for zombies, murderous hillbillies, and masked killers, one beast would transcend the times, would continually be reinvented, and remained the most famous monster to ever be put to celluloid. 60 years later, Godzilla still remains the king of the monster.

