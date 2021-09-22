CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Austrian rider injured in traffic accident at cycling worlds

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Austrian junior rider Leila Gschwentner was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury after colliding with a public bus during a training ride at the world cycling championships. The Austrian cycling federation says the crash took place in the city of Leuven. The 17-year-old Gschwentner was riding the course that will be used for Saturday’s junior road race when the crash happened. The federation said no other injuries were detected.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eastern New Mexico News

Teen injured in Thursday motorcycle accident

CLOVIS - A Clovis teenager was in intensive care in Lubbock following a Thursday evening motorcycle accident. Clovis police did not identify the teenage male on Friday, with Capt. Roman Romero noting the department still hadn't made contact with the teen's mother regarding his condition. Police received the call at...
CLOVIS, NM
bicycling.com

How Three Riders Celebrate Their Individuality Through Cycling

Thanks in part to the pandemic, cycling has become more popular than ever, opening up the sport to new riders in a big way. And for good reason! It’s no surprise that riding a bike offers major health benefits: research shows that regular aerobic exercise like cycling can improve your heart health, boost your mood and even extend your life. Not to mention, cycling allows you to cultivate fun adventures and challenge your body in new ways. But riding also taps into your freedom of expression, whether that’s through the surface—road, trail, gravel—you choose to grind, or via the awesome gear you rock while you’re in the saddle.
CYCLING
Reuters

Former Danish rider Sorensen dies in road accident

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Former Danish professional cyclist Chris Anker Sorensen has died after being hit by a vehicle during a ride in Belgium, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Saturday. Sorensen, 37, was due to commentate on the upcoming road world championships in Flanders. "It is with great...
CYCLING
L.A. Weekly

Motorcycle Accident on 210 Freeway Injures One Rider [Baldwin Park, CA]

Rider Injured, Roadway Closed after Motorcycle Accident on 210 Freeway. Officers responded to the 210 Freeway near the Grand Avenue exit at 1:42 a.m. after reports of a motorcycle crash. Moreover, the California Highway Patrol said the collision was possibly between a motorcycle and a big rig, as they have...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Austrian#Brussels
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Accident snarls traffic at Garden Valley and Loop 323

A major traffic accident around Garden Valley and Loop 323 has caused delayed traffic in the area. The accident, which occurred on the 1200 block of the North Northwest Loop 323, is being investigated by officers of the Tyler Police Department. The scene is still active and police are redirecting...
GARDEN VALLEY, TX
CBS Austin

Scooter rider killed in Central Austin traffic crash

A scooter rider was killed early Saturday morning in a traffic collision in Central Austin, according to authorities. It happened at around 2:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of Newfield Lane, just south of the intersection of MoPac and Enfield Road. Police at the scene said the scooter was traveling...
AUSTIN, TX
KIX 105.7

Four Injured in JoCo Accident

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 2015 Kia, driven by 27-year-old Blake D. Lowry of Warrensburg, turned onto US 50 just after 9 p.m. at 501 NE 501 Road, and into the path of a westbound 2007 Mercury, driven by 19-year-old Zachary R. Gregory of Big Sandy, Texas. Gregory was unable to avoid striking the Kia in the rear.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
audacy.com

Child dead after traffic accident in Ford County

A young girl died following a crash in southwest Kansas on highway 50, east of Dodge City. Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers say it happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. An SUV was passing a car when it hit a van head on, killing a 7-year-old girl from Mesa, Arizona. The two drivers were seriously injured.
FORD COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Motorcycle rider critically injured in north Wichita crash

An unidentified man was critically injured when his motorcycle went out of control and crashed at a north Wichita intersection. The accident was reported around 8 p.m. Friday near 21st and Woodland. A 29-year-old man was taken to a hospital after the crash. No other details have been released.
WICHITA, KS
hudsonvalley360.com

Police: Boy injured in Taconic accident

GALLATIN — A 3-year-old boy was injured in a two-car accident Wednesday on the Taconic State Parkway. The unidentified boy was taken to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, Aaron Hicks, public information officer for state police Troop K said Thursday. The boy reportedly bumped his head in the crash.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
KIMT

Motorcycle collision injures one rider in Olmsted County

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One rider is injured after two motorcycles collided in Olmsted County Thursday. It happened around 12:13 pm on Highway 63 near Interstate 90. The Minnesota State Patrol says two Harley Davidson motorcycles were northbound when one slowed for an emergency vehicle and a crash occurred.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
kion546.com

Italian rider Balsamo upsets Dutch at cycling worlds

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Elisa Balsamo has upset the Dutch favorites in a sprint finish to claim the world championship title in the women’s road race. Track specialist Balsamo launched the sprint with hot favorite Marianne Vos in her wheel. Triple world champion Vos pushed hard to catch Balsamo but could not match her speed and power. Vos finished runner-up ahead of Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland. The race started in the port city of Antwerp and featured a series of 20 climbs on two different circuits in the cycling-mad Flanders region of Belgium.
CYCLING
kchi.com

Browning Man Injured In Accident

A two-vehicle accident on Route O in Sullivan County left a Browning man with minor injuries. The accident happened Thursday at about 6:40 pm on Route O, east of Browning. State Troopers report a semi driven by 59-year-old Kele Hoerrman of Milan was westbound and attempted to pass the westbound vehicle driven by 64-year-old Michael K Taylor of Browning, and ran into the rear of the vehicle. Taylor chose to seek his own treatment.
BROWNING, MO
kaynewscow.com

Accident blocks traffic at Fairview and Hartford

PONCA CITY — Ponca City police and ambulance responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at approximately 11:17 a.m. today at the intersection of Fairview and Hartford. Eastbound traffic was diverted and one occupant requested an ambulance.
PONCA CITY, OK
Norwalk Reflector

Driver injured in two-vehicle accident

NORWALK — There was a car versus semi-truck crash on Monday afternoon at the corner of U.S. 250 and Zenobia Road. The accident happened just before 3 p.m. The driver of the car was taken by a medical helicopter from the scene. Norwalk firefighters, North Central EMS, the Huron County...
NORWALK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy