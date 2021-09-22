Austrian rider injured in traffic accident at cycling worlds

Thanks in part to the pandemic, cycling has become more popular than ever, opening up the sport to new riders in a big way. And for good reason! It’s no surprise that riding a bike offers major health benefits: research shows that regular aerobic exercise like cycling can improve your heart health, boost your mood and even extend your life. Not to mention, cycling allows you to cultivate fun adventures and challenge your body in new ways. But riding also taps into your freedom of expression, whether that’s through the surface—road, trail, gravel—you choose to grind, or via the awesome gear you rock while you’re in the saddle.

CYCLING ・ 11 DAYS AGO