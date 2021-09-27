Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Boston as of Monday

(Jacob King / Getty)

(BOSTON, MA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Boston have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Boston:

55 Summer St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (617) 426-2690

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-07:00pm

350 Longwood Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (617) 731-5753

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

874 Harrison Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (617) 442-0309

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

218 Hanover St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (617) 720-4935

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

1065 Commonwealth Avenue Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 617-782-4585

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

90 Causeway St Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 857-409-3410

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

757 Gallivan Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 617-282-5246

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

825 Morton St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 617-298-3114

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1890 Columbus Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 617-445-5457

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

278 Blue Hill Avenue #288 Whittier Health Pharmacy Ii

Phone: (617) 652-7679

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.