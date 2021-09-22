CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken Block Hooks Up With Audi for a Shocking Future

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKen Block piloted Ford vehicles for the past decade—and that's no exaggeration. The co-founder of DC Shoes and executive at Hoonigan Industries (which just merged with Wheel Pros) has made an incredible living winning various motorsport races, sliding around cities in viral Gymkhana YouTube videos, and rebelliously thrilling his cult-like followers—all behind the wheels of Ford Performance race vehicles. Block and Ford went together like peanut butter and jelly.

Ken Block
