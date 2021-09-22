CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Could You Last a Night in One of Iowa's Most Famous Haunted Houses?

By Courtlin
 5 days ago
The story of the Villisca Ax Murders is a gruesome one. If you're not familiar with it, here's a quick summary using information from Wikipedia:. Sometime between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. on June 10th, 1912, Josiah B. Moore, his wife Sarah and their four children Herman Montgomery, Mary Katherine, Arthur Boyd, and Paul Vernon were murdered inside their home in Villisca, Iowa. Ina Mae and Lena Gertrude Stillinger, two children that were staying the night at the Moore's house that evening, were also killed.

