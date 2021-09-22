Could You Last a Night in One of Iowa’s Most Famous Haunted Houses?

I think most Iowans would agree that the state we live in is for the most part, a safe one. The Midwest has always been a bit insulated to some of the major crimes in other areas. Some of that has unfortunately changed in some Iowa cities, including here in Cedar Rapids. The folks at SafeWise have compiled a list of the safest cities in the state of Iowa. How did they do it? Their results are based on crime rates, two in particular. Rates of violent crimes, and property crime. Overall, they found that the state of Iowa is a fairly safe place to live, but some cities fared better than others.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO