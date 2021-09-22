CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Come on Iowa, it’s Official We Don’t Know What A Potato is [SERIOUSLY]

By Johnny Marks
 5 days ago
Today is a good day to have a potato. For lunch, for dinner, there are so many ways to make potatoes rock. What's your favorite way to make a potato? French fries? Twice-baked? Good ol' reliable baked potato? OH, potato chips? Mmm. Well, a study from Zippia got data on all 50 states and how we all prefer our potatoes. The only problem was, Iowan's number one answer was...

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

