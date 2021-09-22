Come on Iowa, it’s Official We Don’t Know What A Potato is [SERIOUSLY]

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California apparently has a new favorite Halloween candy. Candystore.com released its analysis of 2021’s Most Popular Halloween Candy by state this month. Bulk candy sales data from the past 14 years was used to compile the list. There was a noted drop in total candy buying last year across the US due to the pandemic (a dip from $2.6 billion to $2.4 billion, according to the National Retail Federation’s Annual 2021 Halloween Spending Survey). However, experts predict a big rebound this year (with spending estimated at $3 billion) as pandemic restrictions loosen. Based on bulk sales leading up to Halloween, California’s favorite trick-or-treat candy this year is Reese’s Cups. Skittles (last year’s top in California) came in second, while M&M’s rounded out the top three in the Golden State. America’s top three candies also mirrored California’s – with Starburst, Hot Tamales, Sour Patch Kids, Hershey Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops, and Candy Corn rounding out the top 10. Read more about the rankings, and see a full list of the most popular Halloween candy in each state, here.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO