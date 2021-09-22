Falcons vs. Giants prediction, odds, line, and how to watch the Week 3 game

Both the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Giants are 0-2 heading into their Week 3 matchup. The nature of their losses, however, was somewhat different. The Giants are coming off a 1-point, last-second heartbreak against the Washington Football Team. The Falcons, meanwhile, are currently averaging a weekly deficit of 24.5 points. One of these teams won’t be winless anymore after Week 3 — but which one will it be? Below, we have our Falcons vs. Giants prediction, NFL odds, and channel options for optimal viewing.