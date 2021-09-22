CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Manchester City and Spurs to be first Premier League clubs to bring back standing

By Ben Rumsby
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are set to be the first clubs to bring back standing after the Government finally approved a pilot of safe standing in England and Wales. City and Spurs both confirmed they would apply to be part of a long-awaited trial of so-called rail seating next year, with Telegraph Sport told they were likely to be the only clubs who currently meet strict criteria when it comes to using them during league matches.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool could not do more transfer business just to join the 'circus' after title rivals Man City, Man United and Chelsea spent big money during the summer

Jurgen Klopp has declared himself happy with Liverpool’s long-term planning this summer while bigger-spending rivals have opted to join the transfer market 'circus'. Ibrahima Konate was the only major signing at Anfield with his £36million price tag from Leipzig dwarfed by the amounts spent by Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jude Bellingham attracts 'interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City who hope to lure Borussia Dortmund star to the Premier League next summer'

Jude Bellingham could be the subject of a heavyweight Premier League transfer tussle next summer following the stunning start to his career at Borussia Dortmund. Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are all reportedly interested in the England midfielder who has been a revelation for the German outfit since arriving a year ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Manchester City vs Southampton Player Ratings as Southampton grind to earn a point at the Etihad

Southampton put up a spirited performance against Manchester City on Saturday evening to earn a point as the match ended 0-0. The game could’ve well ended as a win for either side as Southampton had a penalty waved off after a VAR check and then Raheem Sterling’s goal was disallowed after being offside. Overall Southampton would be delighted by managing to get a point against Pep Guardiola and company.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Huddleston
SkySports

Premier League live on Sky Sports: Manchester United to host Man City, Liverpool vs Arsenal

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest live Premier League games, with the Manchester derby at Old Trafford set to light up the Bonfire Night weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently locked on 13 points at the top of the Premier League table with Chelsea and Liverpool as champions Manchester City look to make up ground following their surprise home draw with Southampton last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday 25 September and it will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Stamford Bridge. The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 6 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Oliver take charge of the meeting in west London. Michael Oliver...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

English Premier League odds, September 25 picks: Expert reveals best bets for Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Manchester City has revenge on its mind as it heads to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on Saturday in an English Premier League showdown. The Citizens (3-1-1) won the Premier League title last season and had hopes of a haul of silverware, but the Blues (4-1-0) beat them three times in a six-week span. That cost Man City a shot at two trophies, with Chelsea taking the European title with a 1-0 win in the UEFA Champions League final in May and knocking the Citizens out of the FA Cup with a semifinal win by the same score in April. Both teams boast talent at every level, but the dangerous attackers could find trouble cracking the Premier League's top two defenses. Each has allowed just one goal in the first five matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Uk#Spurs#Government#Telegraph Sport#Big Six#Chelsea
CBS Sports

Chelsea vs. Manchester City: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, start time

Last season's Champions League finalists meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday morning with Pep Guardiola looking to end what could yet become a hex that Thomas Tuchel holds over him in the English game. Chelsea were victorious in all three meetings with Manchester City last season after appointing their current manager -- including Europe's showpiece final in Porto -- and have begun the new season in impressive form. They will be looking to keep that up on home soil and to inflict on City their worst start to a Premier League campaign since 2013.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Two of the Premier League’s presumed title contenders meet as Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.Thomas Tuchel’s side top the league table after a commanding second-half performance took them past Tottenham Hotspur last weekend to continue a strong start to the season that has seen them drop just two points.Manchester City, meanwhile, were held by Southampton and dropped out of the top four.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City - team news, build-up and live goal and score updatesNeither side will be keen to cede points to their rivals so early in the new Premier League campaign in a clash...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea slumped to a 0-1 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. The hosts set up to be defensively solid and it worked for the most part, only to be undone by a cruel deflection early in the second period. It hands Pep Guardiola his first win over Thomas Tuchel in the Germans' time as Chelsea boss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
AFP

PSG, Man City set to benefit from expected end to financial fair play restrictions

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City go head to head in the Champions League on Tuesday after a summer which underlined their status as the new superpowers of European football, and any possible restraints on their enormous spending could soon disappear along with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules. The story of PSG, City and Financial Fair Play (FFP) is essentially the story of the last decade in European football.
UEFA
AFP

PSG win without Messi ahead of Man City showdown

Lionel Messi was again sidelined for Paris Saint-Germain and in the Argentine's absence it was Idrissa Gana Gueye and Julian Draxler who scored as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday. Nice moved provisionally up to third after a 3-0 defeat of winless Saint-Etienne, who are now bottom of the table. as/dj
SOCCER
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy