Manchester City and Spurs to be first Premier League clubs to bring back standing
Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are set to be the first clubs to bring back standing after the Government finally approved a pilot of safe standing in England and Wales. City and Spurs both confirmed they would apply to be part of a long-awaited trial of so-called rail seating next year, with Telegraph Sport told they were likely to be the only clubs who currently meet strict criteria when it comes to using them during league matches.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0