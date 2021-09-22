Saints vs. Patriots prediction, odds, line, and how to watch the Week 3 game
The New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots game features two teams looking to find a way of moving on from their long-term franchise QB. With both teams taking different approaches in 2021, which one comes out on top in Week 3? Let’s look at the current lines and NFL odds, a prediction for the game, the TV channel, and how to live stream the Saints vs. Patriots Week 3 NFL game.www.profootballnetwork.com
Comments / 0